- Shayne Wells heads out to the Minnesota Zoo where the llamas have arrived.

The Llama Trek opens Saturday and runs through Labor Day.

Visitors can wonder among the free-roaming llamas along with other South American animals guniea pigs and rheas.

The Llama Trek will help support wild chinchilla conservation in Chile.