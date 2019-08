Witty, insightful, and full of laughs, Floyd's at the Guthrie Theater is hawking much more than your basic BLT.

Now making its world premiere, this Guthrie-commissioned piece was written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The vulnerable comedy tells the tale of a truck stop sandwich shop run by formerly incarcerated employees. The razer-sharp script pulling in audiences with its motley crew of line cooks.. all looking to learn how to make the perfect sandwich.

The show features a powerhouse cast including Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks and Reza Salazar, who stopped by the FOX 9 Buzz to chat about their new show. You can watch their appearance in the clip above.