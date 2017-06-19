Food trucks taking over Twin Cities
(KMSP) - The food truck trend is taking over the Twin Cities and Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine food and dining editor Stephanie March dishes on the best eats.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(KMSP) - The food truck trend is taking over the Twin Cities and Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine food and dining editor Stephanie March dishes on the best eats.