Made in the North award winners Good Day Made in the North award winners What does it mean to be a maker in the North? Mpls.St.Paul Magazine put that question to more than 100 artisans, designers, and crafters who entered their products in the magazine's first Made in the North awards.

Spoiler alert: our cold climate, Scandinavian heritage, and Midwestern practicality inspired a lot of the winners. Style editor Allison Kaplan is here with a look.

Categories: Food, Style, Home, Drink, Outdoor

Overall winner: Red Table Meat Co.

Raising the bar for cured meats…locally grown hogs to make amazing pork products by bringing back some of the old artisanal methods of curing, hanging, and drying meat.

A few of Allison Kaplan’s picks:

East Fourth Street by Susan Crow - jewelry

only Minnesotan licensed by the Alliance for Responsible Mining to sell jewelry made from fair-mined gold

uses recycled and fair-mined gold and silver, and ethically sourced gemstones.

Inspired by her surroundings, based in Northfield

Available at Grand Hand Gallery in St. Paul

Njord – men’s grooming balm

simplify grooming: one product that works on hair, skin and lips

made with seven natural ingredients

developed by a former Target buyer who advocates “fewer, better products”

Available online, norjdup.com

Great Lakes Clothing Co.

an apparel and accessories brand inspired by Minnesota’s lakes

greatlakescollection.com

Meet the Makers: Made in the North Tastemakers Event

Jan. 26

Machine Shop

Tickets are $10 at mspmag.com/tastemakers

- a panel discussion featuring Eric Dayton of Askov Finlayson/Bachelor Farmer, Megan Gonzalez of Mae Mae & Co., Mike Phillips of Red Table Meat Co.

-Shop many of the products featured in the magazine

- beer and snacks