RECIPE: Unicorn cheesecake

Ingredients

  • 2 8 oz blocks cream cheese, softened
  • 1 c. sugar
  • 2 c. heavy cream
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • pink, yellow, green, blue, and purple food coloring
  • 1 store-bought graham cracker crust
  • Sprinkles, for decorating
  • Whipped cream, for serving
Directions
  1. In a large bowl using a hand mixer or a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth and fluffy, 3 minutes.
  2. Add heavy cream and beat until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes more. Add vanilla and beat until combined.
  3. Divide mixture among 5 small bowls (or one bowl for each color you're using) and add a couple drops of a different food coloring to each bowl. Stir to combine, adjusting color as desired.
  4. Add spoonfuls of the dyed cheesecake mixture to graham cracker crust, alternating colors until you’ve used up all the mixture.
  5. Top all over with sprinkles.
  6. Refrigerate until cheesecake is firm and sliceable, 6 to 8 hours.
  7. Serve with whipped cream and more sprinkles.

SOURCE: DELISH.com


