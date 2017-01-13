RECIPE: Unicorn cheesecake

(KMSP) - Ross Sveback stops by the Fox 9 Buzz to make a delicious cheesecake.
Ingredients
- 2 8 oz blocks cream cheese, softened
- 1 c. sugar
- 2 c. heavy cream
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- pink, yellow, green, blue, and purple food coloring
- 1 store-bought graham cracker crust
- Sprinkles, for decorating
- Whipped cream, for serving
- In a large bowl using a hand mixer or a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth and fluffy, 3 minutes.
- Add heavy cream and beat until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes more. Add vanilla and beat until combined.
- Divide mixture among 5 small bowls (or one bowl for each color you're using) and add a couple drops of a different food coloring to each bowl. Stir to combine, adjusting color as desired.
- Add spoonfuls of the dyed cheesecake mixture to graham cracker crust, alternating colors until you’ve used up all the mixture.
- Top all over with sprinkles.
- Refrigerate until cheesecake is firm and sliceable, 6 to 8 hours.
- Serve with whipped cream and more sprinkles.
SOURCE: DELISH.com