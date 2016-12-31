Recipe: New Year's Eve drinks and apps Good Day Recipe: New Year's Eve drinks and apps Roasted corn and pinto bean dip along with Holiday sunshine cocktails

- Roasted Corn and Pinto Bean Dip



Adapted from: S&W Beans



1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 (15oz) can whole kernel corn (drained)

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 cup cooked sprouted brown rice rice

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 (15oz) cans S&W® Pinto Beans (drained, rinsed, divided)

3oz cream cheese or Greek yogurt

1 1/4 cups thick chunky salsa, divided

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 (4oz) can diced green chiles (do not drain)

1/2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (4oz)

Tortilla chips



Directions



Heat oven to 375°F. Spray shallow 2 to 2 1/2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add corn and garlic. Cook 3 minutes or until corn is browned, stirring frequently. Stir in rice and cilantro; cook until heated. Set aside.



Meanwhile, in food processor, place 1 1/2 cup of the beans, the cream cheese, 1/4 cup of the salsa, cumin, chili powder and hot sauce. Process 30 seconds or until smooth. Add remaining beans and green chilies. Process with 2 or 3 quick pulses just to mix. Spread in baking dish. Spoon remaining salsa over beans. Top with corn mixture and shredded cheese. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Let stand 5 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips.





Holiday Sunshine Cocktails



4 parts high quality Grapefruit Vodka

5 Parts Pink Grapefruit juice (freshly squeeze if you have the time)

1 part real maple syrup

2 springs of Rosemary (removes leave of one of them)

Pinch of Salt



Directions

In the bottom of a rocks glass, crush rosemary leaves with maple syrup and salt. Fill glass with ice and vodka. Top with grapefruit juice and stir well. Garnish with a sprig of Rosemary.