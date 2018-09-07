'Master Chef' holding open casting call in Minneapolis Saturday

- Calling all at-home cooks: it’s time to see if your hot dish or other specialty can meet the standards of chef Gordon Ramsay.

The team behind the hit FOX show “Master Chef” is on the lookout for local amateur chefs to compete on the new season of the show.

An open casting call is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hilton hotel in downtown Minneapolis. Interested cooks need to preregister at mastchefcasting.com.