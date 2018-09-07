'Master Chef' holding open casting call in Minneapolis Saturday

Posted: Sep 07 2018 04:04PM CDT

Video Posted: Sep 07 2018 04:01PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07 2018 04:05PM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Calling all at-home cooks: it’s time to see if your hot dish or other specialty can meet the standards of chef Gordon Ramsay. 

The team behind the hit FOX show “Master Chef” is on the lookout for local amateur chefs to compete on the new season of the show. 

An open casting call is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hilton hotel in downtown Minneapolis. Interested cooks need to preregister at mastchefcasting.com. 

