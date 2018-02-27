Kansas City Chiefs player set to become doctor, hopes to wear ‘M.D.' on jersey

- Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is an NFL player, but he’s about to become something maybe even more impressive: a doctor. Duvernay-Tardif says he wants to commemorate this achievement in a very unique way, by wearing “Duvernay-Tardif M.D.” on the back of his jersey next season.

Duvernay-Tardif is spending his offseason finishing his medical degree at McGill University in Montreal, and he thinks that means next season he’ll be the first medical doctor to step foot on an NFL field as a player.

When Duvernay-Tardif was accepted to McGill he spoke mostly french, so in addition to studying all the science he would need to know as a doctor, he also had to work on his English all while playing football and preparing for life in the NFL.

But before he finishes med school and returns to the NFL, hopefully with that new jersey, he had just one other thing to do too: working at the Olympics in Korea as a reporter for Canadian radio.