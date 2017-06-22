High schoolers host fantasy football camp for kids with special needs

Football season will be here soon, but it arrived early for a lucky group of children and young adults with special needs in Novi, Michigan. More than 80 campers, ages 4-26, and their families took part in the 2nd annual Fantasy Football Camp.

First they experienced the thrill of entering the stadium as a team. Next, campers learned the basics of blocking, tackling, catching, and passing through a series of drills set up by coaches. They even had a chance to tackle Detroit Lion’s linebacker Brandon Chubb.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some of these kids and I'm just glad we were able to do it and put a smile on their face," Chubb told FOX 2 DETROIT.

And while the campers with a variety of special needs were learning about football, the students from Novi and Livonia Stevenson High School were learning how to give back. The two high schools are rivals during the season, but this day was all about unity, teamwork, and fun.

"Our kids need to learn how to give back. I think we live in a world of me, me, me, and if we can kind of start changing some of that, that's what I'd like to get out of this and understand that there's people out there that, we're all a little bit different, right? We can all get along," says Novi High School Head Coach Jeff Burnside.

Watch the video to see the camp no one will ever forget.