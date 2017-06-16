Teen dances with medical staff after heart transplant

A video of 15-year-old Amari Hall dancing in his hospital bed has gone viral after his aunt posted it on Facebook. It turns out Amari is not just a dancer -- he’s a fighter too.

Amari was born with a congenital heart defect known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, or HLHS. According to People.com, Amari had three corrective surgeries by the time he was two years old. He was doing well for years, but then came news that his heart was failing.

After waiting for three months at the University of Maryland Medical Center for a transplant -- it finally came.

Within a week of his surgery, Amari showed that his new heart could keep up with his dance moves. His joy was contagious as nurses, doctors and relatives joined in.

Amari’s aunt, Charawn Hunter, told FOX 5 she posted the video to social media to help educate people about becoming an organ donor.

“I also would like to show the world that Amari is truly a heart warrior who has never given up on life,” she said. “Through all of his rough times and medical challenges he somehow seems to continue to bring positive energy in the room (and) passing those positives vibes on to others.”

Another video on Hunter’s Facebook page shows the day Amari left the hospital, and it was proof he --and his dancing-- can’t be stopped.

He even had a little dance-off with his dad in the hospital hallway.

Watch the video to see Amari dance his way from his hospital bed and beyond.