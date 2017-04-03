Soldier honors military funeral procession in the pouring rain Fox Content Hub Soldier honors military funeral procession in the pouring rain Kenneth Varnes, a Fort Hood soldier, was driving in Killeen, Texas in the pouring rain as a military funeral procession approached.

He saw the American flags and patrol cars and knew what he had to do.

Amid the drenching downpour, Kenneth stood outside his truck and saluted the procession until the last car had passed by.

That’s when a neighbor, Zachary Rummings took this picture and posted it to Facebook:

“In a funeral procession for a retired soldier and he stood in the rain the entire time and saluted...Hats off and respect to that young man. Thank you.”

Local media eventually tracked Varnes down who said, “I don’t care if they were 80 years old, they were in World War II, they were in Vietnam, they were in Iraq, I don’t care if they were 20...I know how it is to go through a tough time like that, and I really just did it just to make someone’s day, that was it.”

And for that we salute you Kenneth.