For his 100th birthday, Pennsylvania man gets wish to resume his career Fox Content Hub For his 100th birthday, Pennsylvania man gets wish to resume his career Most of us will do anything to not work on our birthdays. But when Bill Hansen turned 100, he only had one birthday wish: To resume working at his former job -- even if just for a day.

Hansen’s job at Hutchinson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling was just the third job of his career. On average, most Americans hold 7-8 jobs by the time they are 30 years old.

Before working at Hutchinson, Hansen had worked 32 years in sales and service at Exxon and he spent five years with Diamond Fuels.

Hansen retired from Hutchinson just three years ago, but he wasn’t ready to leave. From the reception he got received during his one-day return to work, it appeared his former co-workers didn’t want him to leave either.

After several handshakes and hugs, the centenarian quickly got to work. He headed out into the field to see new clients, and some that still remember him fondly.

“Every time I go out, they’re always asking for him,” one of his former co-workers said. “They always want to talk to him.”

His secret to feeling so spry at 100?

“I was blessed with a great woman and great family life,” Hansen told FOX 29 in Philadelphia.

Although his wife and some of his friends are gone, it’s clear Bill Hansen has plenty of people that love him dearly.

The average American spends 90,000 hours of their lifetime at work. And that’s for people who don’t work into their 90s.

We should all be as lucky as Bill to enjoy so much of our lives -- On and off the clock. Watch the video to see this hard worker in action.