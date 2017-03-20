Woman buys plane ticket for stranger's toddler Fox Content Hub Woman buys plane ticket for stranger’s toddler A seemingly ordinary picture demonstrates an incredible act of generosity.

It’s just photo of a woman at an airport ticket counter making a purchase. But for one father and his toddler daughter, the picture is extraordinary.

The photo was captured by Kevin Leslie and posted to a now viral Facebook post with this story.

"A gentleman was checking in for his flight when the agent asked how old his daughter was. He said she had recently turned 2. The agent then asked if she had a ticket. The man was confused because he was under the impression she could ride for free...He was hit with emotion. He mentioned he couldn't afford to rebook this flight or get her the ticket with such short notice. He stepped aside and tried to make a few calls. Hugging his daughter and grabbing his head, you could tell he was heartbroken.”

That’s when this woman stepped up to the counter and paid $749 for the ticket. She didn’t want to be noticed, but too many people saw the story. Her name is Debbie Bolton, the co-founder and global chief sales officer at green cleaning supply company Norwex.

The post featured many comments like this one:

"I'm so proud of this lady! She is our Norwex founder and global sales officer. She inspires us every day to impact people and change lives. She is a gift to the world."

Sometimes anonymous acts of kindness are too good to stay anonymous.