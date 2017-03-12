Nike's billion dollar deal with Cristiano Ronaldo could be the future of social media Fox Content Hub Nike’s billion dollar deal with Cristiano Ronaldo could be the future of social media Nike just signed Cristiano Ronaldo to a one billion dollar lifetime endorsement deal.

Not bad for an aging soccer player! Ronaldo is 32 years old, not old to you and me, but he is currently in his 15th professional season. Can’t imagine he has too many years left at an elite level.

In 2016, Ronaldo made $88 million - $56 million from playing soccer and only another $32 million in endorsements. So it sounds like Nike way overpaid. Right?

Maybe not. Ronaldo has the most followers on Facebook of anyone in the world and a total social media reach of 262 million people. Compare that to Snapchat, for example, that has 150 million daily users. Just this week, Snapchat set its valuation at $22 billion, and Ronaldo has almost double the reach, by himself.

According to HookIt, Ronaldo’s social media influence, right now, is worth $474 million a year to Nike. So, their billion dollar lifetime deal would pay off in a little more than 2 years.

Nike’s 2016 short film starring Cristiano Ronaldo has more than 60 million views on YouTube.

