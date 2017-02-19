Cop fixes stranded motorist's tires and raises money for new car Fox Content Hub Cop fixes stranded motorist’s tires and raises money for new car An Austin police officer recently went above the call of duty while helping a stranded motorist who had a blow-out. When it turned out to be an 18-year-old on his way to school, Officer Jason Borne's generosity took over, and the teen might get a new car out of it.

An Austin police officer recently went above the call of duty while helping a stranded motorist who had a blow-out. When it turned out to be an 18-year-old on his way to school, Officer Jason Borne’s generosity took over, and the teen might get a new car out of it.

The tires were so bad, Borne had the 16-year-old car towed to a shop where the two front tires were replaced. Borne and his partner Tommy Sawin split the cost, and sent the student on his way with a certified tardy note.

"I mean, I have three kids. I would not send my own kids down the road with, you know, tires in his shape and I wasn't going to send somebody else's," Borne told FOX 7.

But the roadside assistance didn’t end there. The officers raised enough money to fix the car’s alignment issues, and if donations keep coming -- they plan to buy the student a brand new car for college.

"Money can't take away childhood cancer, money can't take away so many things in this world but it can take away stress, it can take away bald tires, it can take away some bills and some repairs. So I've really taken that to heart," says Borne.

Police often inspire us with heroics and bravery, but Officer Borne’s simple gesture is something tangible for anyone. No oath necessary. Watch the video to see generosity in the line of duty.