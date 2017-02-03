There's a bottle of McDonald's Special Sauce on eBay for $100,000 Fox Content Hub There’s a bottle of McDonald’s Special Sauce on eBay for $100,000 Do you love McDonald's Big Macs and also hate having money? Boy, do we have an opportunity for you. Last week, McDonald's gave away 10,000 bottles of its special sauce.

And people lucky enough to have grabbed a bottle did the most american thing they could. They instantly listed it for sale on eBay.

Special sauce is really just thousand island dressing with maybe a couple tweaks to it, so how much could someone sell a bottle of this dressing for? $10? $20? Wrong. One person on eBay is selling their limited edition bottle for $100,000.

You’re probably thinking, “Well, sure, but no one will actually buy it.” Not so fast.

A year ago McDonald’s was auctioning off a single bottle of special sauce with the proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, and that bottle sold for almost $96,000.

That said, you’re probably right, no one will buy it for that price this year. If you are a huge fan and need to own your own bottle of special sauce, you can grab one right now for around $100 using “buy it now” on eBay.