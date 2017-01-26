An 89 year-old woman couldn't pay for 24-hour medical care, so her 31 year-old neighbor took her in Fox Content Hub An 89 year-old woman couldn’t pay for 24-hour medical care, so her 31 year-old neighbor took her in Chris Salvatore is a 31 year-old actor living in West Hollywood. For the last 5 years, he was living across the hall from a little, old lady named Norma Cook. Last year, Norma got Leukemia and pneumonia and was in the hospital for two months. Doctors told her that they wouldn't allow her to live in her apartment again without 24-hour care.

Salvatore had become fast friends with the 89 year-old Norma. They liked to hang out, watch the news, drink champagne and eat peanuts together. So, Salvatore set up a GoFundMe and raised over $50,000 for her care.

After a year, Norma was almost out of money, so Salvatore moved Norma into his apartment permanently.

Salvatore said, "The only other option was for her to go into a facility. I just couldn't do that to someone who is like my own grandmother."

"The nurses and doctors told her that it would be a miracle if she lived past the holidays, so the fact that she's still thriving is just a really great thing.”

"Moving her in... it feels as though it was meant to be all along. It's really fulfilling to be there for her."

To quote Jackie Chan in The Spy Next Door, "Family isn't whose blood you carry. It's who you love and who loves you."