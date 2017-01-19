NHL Star Patrik Laine responds to little boy's birthday invitation Fox Content Hub NHL Star Patrik Laine responds to little boy’s birthday invitation Eight-year old Lucas Bydak wanted nothing more than to have his hockey hero Patrik Laine come to his birthday party. He wrote Patrik a handwritten invitation that his mother saved.

Eight-year old Lucas Bydak wanted nothing more than to have his hockey hero Patrik Laine come to his birthday party. He wrote Patrik a handwritten invitation that his mother saved.

"It sat on our fridge, because I didn't think to mail it," said Bydak's mom Nicole Berube to CBC News. "He kept insisting that I mail it to Patrik."

Lucas’ uncle saw the letter and posted it on his Twitter account.

Social media took care of the rest, and Patrik Laine’s mother heard about the letter in a media report in Finland. She emailed the family for their address because her son couldn’t attend, but she wanted to send something to Lucas anyway. That something turned out to be everything, as Patrick and his mother popped by for a surprise visit.

Special delivery by a special hockey player for a special nephew! @PatrikLaine29 wasn't able to make his party but this will do 😉 #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/4wLAHPm1IZ — Marco (@marcopolo_1979) January 13, 2017

Not only did he get to meet his hockey idol, but Lucas got chocolates from Finland, a signed picture, and a signed Winnipeg Jets jersey.

Lucas told CBC News, "Big surprise, I was really excited. I never really thought he would ever come.... It ended up really well." Watch the video to see how these moms made Lucas’ birthday wish come true.