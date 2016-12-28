Men with beards are better at relationships Fox Content Hub Men with beards are better at relationships If you, or someone you love, are growing out your whiskers this winter, you're a step ahead in the "healthy relationship" department.

According to a study published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology, men with facial hair are more likely to be considered long-term relationship material compared to those who are clean-shaven.

The study, led by Barnaby Dixson of the University of Queensland, Brisbane, surveyed 8,520 women and every single one of them showed a preference for facial hair when asked to rate men (both with and without facial hair) on attractiveness and on a spectrum of “relationship longevity”.

So what is it about beards that makes them so alluring? According to the researchers, women biologically prefer faces that are neither “too feminine” nor “too masculine.” (More masculine features signal someone more interested in a fling than something long lasting.) A beard brings balance to both kinds of faces, heightening their appeal. It seems a little facial fuzz provides just the kind of ambiguity ladies are looking for.

