What kind of regifter are you?

There may not be anything more divisive during the holidays than regifting. It can save our hides or condemn us to holiday hell. Some people stay away from the practice entirely, some try to do it with a conscience, and others can't get through the holidays without it. Regifting has always had a stigma about it, but it actually has its place.

According to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Business Research at Fairleigh Dickinson University, there are four types of regifting.

Pragmatic regifting solves problems and involves an unneeded, unsuitable, or undesired gift. It solves the dilemma of needing a gift in a pinch when we forget to shop for someone, don’t have the money or resources, or the recipient is difficult-to-shop-for. If you’ve ever gotten three of the same gift, kept the best one and gifted the others -- then you have regifted pragmatically.

Altruistic regifting occurs when someone finds their gift agreeable, but thinks it’s better off in the hands of a friend or relative. You might like your hiking boots, but they might be better for your friend that loves hiking and is going on a trip.

Playful regifting is upfront about the whole regifting process. We usually see it in “White Elephant” and other Secret Santa variants. Quite often a gift is a gag, or just a horrible present in general, and is passed around amongst the group to the “lucky recipient”.

Retaliatory regifting is typically candid, much like playful regifting, but is vindictive in nature. There may not be gratitude for the original gifter, or it can be used to express dislike for someone. Sometimes it is retaliation for being regifted themselves. It can also affirm the regifter’s selfhood. For example, if someone buys you a tennis racquet and you’ve only played once in five years -- you may be inclined to gift it back to them down the road.

Regifting isn’t as bad as its connotations, and can really be quite useful. If you have never regifted and don’t plan to anytime soon, enjoy your gifts that were 100 percent absolutely without a doubt bought entirely for you.

