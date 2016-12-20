Over 1 million gifts have been given out in Reddit's Secret Santa Fox Content Hub Over 1 million gifts have been given out in Reddit’s Secret Santa According to their redditgifts.com, "Over the last eight years, over 1,000,000 gifts have been sent through Reddit Gift exchanges, as users around the world choose to spread happiness with one another, one gift at a time. Each year, our Secret Santa exchange is continually our LARGEST exchange, having achieved multiple world records, celebrity participants, and massive media coverage.

Reddit Gifts Secret Santa is the world's LARGEST gift exchange, and THE exchange to participate in every holiday season. Last year, users in over 150 countries came together to participate in this Reddit tradition.”

You’ll have to use your new Alexa to set alarm for next year, as sign-ups for this year have closed.

Here’s how it works:

You sign up at RedditGifts.com by the end of November. Once all the Secret Santas are in, the computer automatically assigns you someone to buy a gift or gifts for, while someone else gets assigned to you. The minimum price for a gift should be $20 and you can go as high as you like.

You can click through their gallery to see what everyone did this year.