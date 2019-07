- The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour wraps up Wednesday in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

An entertainment hub in the west Twin Cities metro, Chanhassen is home to the iconic Chanhassen Dinner Theaters and the legendary Paisley Park.

Long before the musicals and Prince came to town, the connection to baseball was dyed in the wool. The Chanhassen Red Birds formed in 2010, but baseball has been in the town heart for nearly 80 years.

The original team, the Cardinals, won the state tournament in 1949 when Roger Pauly, the starting pitcher at the time, was just a teenager.

“It was the biggest show in town,” Pauly said while proudly displaying his original all wool jersey.

How times have changed.

Wednesday, the Red Birds will host the Minnetonka Millers at 7:30 p.m.

Chanhassen Red Birds vs Minnetonka Millers

Red Bird Stadium

2200 Lyman Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN

Driving directions: From the Twin Cities head west on Highway 62 and Highway 212 to Powers Boulevard. Take a right and in about a block you’ll see Lyman Boulevard. Take a left for a little over a mile and the park will be next to Chanhassen High School.