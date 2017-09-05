Nick Cannon talks Roc N Roe!

- Nick Cannon‘s kids are probably going to be Wild N Out when they get older!

His twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan, and Monroe aka Roc and Roe love the camera! With Mariah and Nick as their parents… who could blame them? They’re lead by the best!

Nick Cannon was at E! News to promote his new YouTube Red film King of the Dance Hall, but he couldn’t help gush about his kids.

“My kids, especially Moroccan and Monroe, they’re hams. They love attention. They love performing. My son is fascinated with cameras and directing and making little movies. They definitely have the bug.”

Nick admitted he would rather them go into different fields, but he’ll be a supportive dad no matter what.

“I’d rather them be nuclear physicists or brain surgeons. But I can’t control that. So if they want to be entertainers, I’ll support it.”

While we respect Nick’s “brain surgeon” wishes, we’re so ready for mini Nick and Mariah to rock our worlds!