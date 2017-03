There are some fly ladies working for Delta Entertainment There are some fly ladies working for Delta Delta Airlines just made history. Dawn Cook and Stephanie Johnson are two pilots who were the first African-American women to make up the cockpit crew on one of Delta's main flight routes. Stephanie Johnson was also the first African American women pilot for Northwest airlines.

This particular Delta flight took off from Detroit and landed in the city of sin… LAS VEGAS! Let’s hope these ladies celebrated with some Vegas festivities!