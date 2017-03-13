Hanson to play 25th Anniversary show at First Avenue in Minneapolis

- Hanson just announced their 25th anniversary tour, and the boys (definitely men by now) behind “Mmmbop” are making a Minneapolis stop , playing a show at First Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Ticket go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m.

“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” said keyboardist Taylor Hanson.

In addition to being Hanson's 25th anniversary as a band, 2017 is also the 20th anniversary of their debut release Middle Of Nowhere, which featured the breakthrough single “Mmmbop." Later this year, Hanson will also be releasing Middle Of Everywhere - The Greatest Hits.

View the show page and ticket information at bit.ly/2mDYw13.

Tour Dates

Thu 1 Jun 17 Cologne GERMANY Gloria

Fri 2 Jun 17 Amsterdam NETHERLANDS Paradiso

Sat 3 Jun 17 Hamburg GERMANY Mojo

Mon 5 Jun 17 Paris FRANCE La Cigale

Wed 7 Jun 17 Milan ITALY Fabrique

Fri 9 Jun 17 Antwerp BELGIUM Trix

Sat 10 Jun 17 London ENGLAND Shepherds Bush Empire

Tue 12 Sep 17 Dallas TX House Of Blues

Wed 13 Sep 17 Austin TX Emos East

Fri 15 Sep 17 New Orleans LA Joy Theater

Sat 16 Sep 17 Nashville TN Wildhorse Saloon

Sun 17 Sep 17 Birmingham AL Iron City

Tue 19 Sep 17 St Petersburg FL Jannus Live

Wed 20 Sep 17 Atlanta GA Buckhead Theatre

Fri 22 Sep 17 Raleigh NC The Ritz

Sat 23 Sep 17 Norfolk VA Norva

Sun 24 Sep 17 Silver Spring MD The Fillmore

Tue 26 Sep 17 Cleveland OH House Of Blues

Wed 27 Sep 17 Pittsburgh PA Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

Thu 28 Sep 17 Philadelphia PA The Fillmore

Sat 30 Sep 17 New York NY Playstation Theater

Sun 1 Oct 17 Boston MA House Of Blues

Tue 3 Oct 17 Montreal QC CANADA Corona

Wed 4 Oct 17 Toronto ON CANADA Danforth Music Hall

Fri 6 Oct 17 Detroit MI St Andrews

Sat 7 Oct 17 Chicago IL House Of Blues

Sun 8 Oct 17 Grand Rapids MI 20 Monroe Live

Tue 10 Oct 17 Minneapolis MN First Avenue

Wed 11 Oct 17 St Louis MO The Pageant

Thu 12 Oct 17 Lawrence KS Granada Theater

Sat 14 Oct 17 Denver CO Summit Music Hall

Sun 15 Oct 17 Salt Lake City UT Depot

Tue 17 Oct 17 Seattle WA The Neptune

Wed 18 Oct 17 Vancouver BC CANADA Vogue Theatre

Thu 19 Oct 17 Portland OR Aladdin Theater

Sat 21 Oct 17 Anaheim CA House Of Blues

Sun 22 Oct 17 Los Angeles CA The Mayan

Tue 24 Oct 17 San Diego CA House Of Blues

Wed 25 Oct 17 Las Vegas NV House Of Blues

Fri 27 Oct 17 Houston TX House Of Blues