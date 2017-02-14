Choreographer Merce Cunningham's legacy lives on at Walker Art Center Entertainment Choreographer Merce Cunningham's legacy lives on at Walker Art Center A new exhibit at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis is shedding light on the creative genius of legendary dancer and choreographer Merce Cunningham.

- A new exhibit at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis is shedding light on the creative genius of legendary dancer and choreographer Merce Cunningham.

Containing over 4,300 objects, ranging from costumes and back drops to films and audio recordings, the exhibit’s curators say the project has been years in the making.

“It really took some planning and thought as to how we could best present it,” said adjunct curator Joan Rothfuss.

Over the course of his career, Cunningham had a large footprint in the Twin Cities, regularly visiting and contributing to the Walker.

“Much of the work we go to at a theatre or see outside would have been very different had Merce Cunningham not lived,” said senior curator Philip Bither.

After his death in 2009, Cunningham's archives were passed along to the Walker. The exhibition is slated to last until July 30.