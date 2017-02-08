Prince to be honored with tribute performance at Grammy Awards

- Prince, a seven-time Grammy winner, will be honored with a tribute performance on music’s biggest night.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday it plans to honor both Prince and fellow msuic icon George Michael, who passed away in December, with two tribute performances at the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12. There is no official word yet on which artists will participate in the performances.

“George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma,” Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of The Recording Academy, said in a statement. “While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage.”

Prince died at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

Michael, 53, was found dead at his home in the United Kingdom on Christmas Day.

