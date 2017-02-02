Minnesota Twins want to give Beyoncé and Jay Z gift for their twins

- Hey Beyoncé… Minnesota has a gift for you!

On Wednesday, Beyoncé shared her and Jay Z are expecting twins, so with the fitting name of the “Twins,” Minnesota’s Twins wants to give the couple a gift.

The Minnesota Twins tweeted out a photo of jerseys for Bey, Jay, Blue Ivy and their onesies for their twins.

So, Beyoncé if you’re reading this – let us know where the Twins should send their gifts.

Beyoncé's Instagram post went viral shortly after the announcement and shattered the record for most-liked Instagram post.

The couple welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy into the world back in January 2012.