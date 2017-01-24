2017 Oscar nominations: Full list

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The FULL LIST of 2017 Academy Award Nominations:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Actress in a Leading Role
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini (Courgette)
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Cinematography
Arrival, Bradford Young
La La Land, Linus Sandgren
Lion, Greig Fraser
Moonlight, James Laxton
Silence, Rodrigo Prieto
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Directing
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Documentary (Feature)
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Documentary (Short Subject)
Extremist
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani My Homeland
The White Helmets
Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Music (Original Score)
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Music (Original Song)
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling!," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land
"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Short Film (Animated)
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Short Film (Live Action)
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Sound Editing
Arrival
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Writing ( Adapted Screenplay)
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
