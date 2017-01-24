2017 Oscar nominations: Full list

Oscar
Oscar
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The FULL LIST of 2017 Academy Award Nominations:

Best Picture

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini (Courgette)
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

Cinematography

Arrival, Bradford Young
La La Land, Linus Sandgren
Lion, Greig Fraser
Moonlight, James Laxton
Silence, Rodrigo Prieto

Costume Design

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Documentary (Feature)

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th

Documentary (Short Subject)

Extremist
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani My Homeland
The White Helmets

Film Editing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Music (Original Score)

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

Music (Original Song)

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling!," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land
"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Production Design

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers

Short Film (Animated)

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

Short Film (Live Action)

Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

Sound Editing

Arrival
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Writing ( Adapted Screenplay)

Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

MORE ONLINE: http://oscar.go.com/nominees


