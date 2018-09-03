'Hamilton' star giving Twin Cities high marks

Posted: Sep 03 2018 08:14AM CDT

Updated: Sep 03 2018 08:23AM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - The cast of “Hamilton” is settling in for a six-week stay in Minneapolis—and one of the show’s stars is already giving the Twin Cities high marks. 

Nik Walker plays Aaron Burr in the Tony Award-winning musical. On opening night, he posted to Twitter, “Only been here 10 minutes and already this light rail is nailing it.” 

After the first show, he posted that Hennepin Theatre “feels like a dang rock show. Audience is lit—wouldn’t mind if y’all made this a habit.” 

He also checked out the new downtown YMCA and the Bob Dylan mural, posting rave reviews of both. 

Nik is also putting out a call for help from locals, posting “Dear Minneapolis and Hennepin Theatre patrons—best local pizza delivery. Go.” 

Hamilton runs through Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. 

