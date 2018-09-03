'Hamilton' star giving Twin Cities high marks

- The cast of “Hamilton” is settling in for a six-week stay in Minneapolis—and one of the show’s stars is already giving the Twin Cities high marks.

Nik Walker plays Aaron Burr in the Tony Award-winning musical. On opening night, he posted to Twitter, “Only been here 10 minutes and already this light rail is nailing it.”

.@MetroTransitMN only been here 10 minutes and already this light rail is nailing it. #hamiltonmpls #slowclaps — Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) August 29, 2018

After the first show, he posted that Hennepin Theatre “feels like a dang rock show. Audience is lit—wouldn’t mind if y’all made this a habit.”

first @HamiltonMusical skit @hennepintheatre feels like a dang rock show. Audience is lit- wouldn't mind if y'all made this a habit :-) #hamiltonmsp — Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) August 30, 2018

He also checked out the new downtown YMCA and the Bob Dylan mural, posting rave reviews of both.

Low key tho, The @ymca @ Nicollet Mall is the kinda place where u feel like u can go compete on @USANinjaWarrior just for having stepped inside. #hamiltonmsp #gotdamn #yalldontplay — Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) August 31, 2018

Nik is also putting out a call for help from locals, posting “Dear Minneapolis and Hennepin Theatre patrons—best local pizza delivery. Go.”

Hamilton runs through Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.