RENT Giveaway Rules

​ RENT Giveaway

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Minnesota or Wisconsin residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of FOX/UTV Holdings, LLC, owner of television station KMSP ( “Sponsor”) and FOX Broadcasting Company (“FBC”), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How to Enter

3. Only one entry per person per day. The giveaway begins at 10:00 a.m., local time, on January 7, 2019, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., local time, on January 13, 2019.

4. To enter, access the RENT Giveaway form available at www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp or www.facebook.com/JasonShowTV and follow all instructions to complete the entry form.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KMSP’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One Grand Prize winner and 3 Runner-Up winners will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about January 14, 2019.

The Prizes

7. The prizes to be awarded are as follows:

a. The Grand Prize winner will receive a trip to Los Angeles, CA to see FBC’s live production of “RENT.” Prize Package includes: (i) 2 tickets to “RENT” on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at the FBC Studios in Los Angeles, and (ii) round-trip coach airline tickets to and from airports selected by Sponsor and double-occupancy hotel accommodations for 2 people for the nights of January 26 and 27, 2019, at a hotel selected by Sponsor. All persons traveling on the trip must be 18 years of age or over. Winner’s guest will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release, and such other documents as may be requested by Sponsor in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor. The winner is responsible for all travel-related expenses not expressly stated in the prize description, including, without limitation, meals, beverages, gratuities, ground transportation, airport transfers, taxes and surcharges. The winner may be required to submit a credit card to the hotel at the time of check-in to cover incidentals. If winner is unable to travel on the dates designated, winner will be disqualified and Sponsor may choose an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits. The approximate retail value of the prize is $3,000.

b. The 3 Runner-Up winners will each receive $500 cash.

c. All prizes are is provided by FBC.

8. The winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about January 14, 2019. The winners must respond to prize notification within 2 days, and will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release, and such other documents as may be requested by Sponsor, and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the required signed and completed documents and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize in a giveaway sponsored by KMSP or WFTC within any 60-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox9.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KMSP, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 through February 14, 2019.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox9.com/privacy-policy.

18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Entrants release Facebook from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind related to this giveaway.