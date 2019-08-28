< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted Jul 24 2019 04:49PM CDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 12:49PM CDT

RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL TICKET GIVEAWAY 2019 RULES style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL TICKET GIVEAWAY 2019 RULES</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial"><u style="box-sizing:border-box"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Who" data-grammar-rule="SENTENCE_FRAGMENT" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Who</span> Can Enter</u></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">1. Entrants must be legal <st1:city style="box-sizing:border-box" w:st="on">Minnesota</st1:city> or <st1:city style="box-sizing:border-box" w:st="on">Wisconsin</st1:city> residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">2. Employees of Fox/<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="UTV" data-wsc-lang="en_US">UTV</span> Holdings, LLC, owner of television stations <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="KMSP" data-wsc-lang="en_US">KMSP</span> and <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="WFTC" data-wsc-lang="en_US">WFTC</span> (“Sponsor”), Mid-America Festivals, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <h1 style="margin:0px 0px 0.5em; padding:0px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:36px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="font-weight:bold"><span style="color:#000000"><span style="text-rendering:optimizelegibility"><span style="line-height:1.3"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">How To Enter</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></h1> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address. The giveaway begins when announced on <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="August 29, 2019" data-grammar-rule="DATE_FUTURE_VERB_PAST" data-wsc-lang="en_US">August 29, 2019</span>, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., local time, on September 1, 2019.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">4. Entrants may enter online by accessing the Renaissance Festival Ticket Giveaway 2019 entry form available at <a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests" style="box-sizing:border-box; text-decoration:underline; cursor:pointer; color:#1155cc; background:transparent">www.Fox9.com/contests</a> or <a href="http://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp/" style="box-sizing:border-box; text-decoration:underline; cursor:pointer; color:#1155cc; background:transparent">www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp/</a> and following all instructions to complete the entry form. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="entrant's" data-grammar-rule="CD_APOSTROPHE_S" data-wsc-lang="en_US">entrant’s</span> or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="KMSP's" data-wsc-lang="en_US">KMSP’s</span> giveaway records. <b style="box-sizing:border-box; font-weight:bold">CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="WEB SITE" data-grammar-rule="WEB_SITE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">WEB SITE</span> OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.</b> <b style="box-sizing:border-box; font-weight:bold">Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.</b></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">6. Nine winners will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about September 3, 2019. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0.5in 15px 0px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial"><u style="box-sizing:border-box">The Prize</u></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p class="MsoBlockText" style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">7. The winners will each receive a 4-pack of tickets to the Renaissance Festival valid Saturdays and Sundays through September 29, <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="2019" data-grammar-rule="MISSING_COMMA_AFTER_YEAR" data-wsc-lang="en_US">2019</span> plus Friday, September 27, 2019. The approximate retail value of each prize is $84. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="The" data-grammar-rule="ENGLISH_WORD_REPEAT_BEGINNING_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">The</span> prize is provided by Mid-America Festivals.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">8. The winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about the next business day following the drawing. The winners must respond to prize notification, and return a signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release within 2 days of notification, and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If any winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, that prize will not be awarded.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0.5in 15px 0px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">10. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prize set forth in these rules.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 60-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial"><u style="box-sizing:border-box">Odds of Winning Miscellaneous</u></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0.5in 15px 0px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">14. These giveaway rules are available at <a href="http://www.fox9.com/" style="box-sizing:border-box; text-decoration:underline; cursor:pointer; color:#1155cc; background:transparent">www.fox9.com</a>/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="KMSP-TV" data-wsc-lang="en_US">KMSP-TV</span>, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the entry period of the giveaway.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0.5in 15px 0px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">15. For a list of the prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period to: <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="KMSP-TV" data-wsc-lang="en_US">KMSP-TV</span>, Attn: Renaissance Festival Ticket Giveaway 2019, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0.5in 15px 0px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0.5in 15px 0px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 4.5pt; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial">17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at <a href="http://www.fox9.com/" style="box-sizing:border-box; text-decoration:underline; cursor:pointer; color:#1155cc; background:transparent">http://www.fox9.com</a>.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt 4.5pt; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"> </p> <p style="border:none; margin:0px 0px 15px; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px"><span style="font-size:14px"><span style="background:none"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="line-height:1.6em"><span style="box-shadow:none"><span style="color:#707070"><span style="font-family:Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, Tahoma, sans-serif"><span style="font-style:normal"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="font-weight:400"><span style="letter-spacing:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="text-transform:none"><span style="white-space:normal"><span style="widows:2"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial"><span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="background-color:initial">18.</span></span> <span style="box-sizing:border-box"><span style="background-color:initial">This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. 