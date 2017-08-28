Fox 9's Vikings Gameday Live Giveaway Rules

FOX 9’s VIKINGS GAMEDAY LIVE GIVEAWAY

Who Can Enter

Entrants must be legal Minnesota or Wisconsin residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

Employees of FOX/UTV Holdings, LLC, owner of television stations KMSP and WFTC, and the Minnesota Vikings (collectively, “Sponsor”), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one online entry (either website or Facebook) per email address and one text entry per Giveaway Date. Giveaways will be held on the Giveaway Dates set forth in the chart below. Each giveaway will begin when the “code word” is announced (as set forth in Paragraph 4), and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., local time, the same day.

Giveaway Dates Winner will receive tickets for this game September 10, 2017 September 24, 2017 September 17, 2017 September 24, 2017 September 24, 2017 October 1, 2017 October 8, 2017 October 15, 2017 October 15, 2017 October 22, 2017 October 22, 2017 October 29, 2017 October 29, 2017 November 19, 2017 November 5, 2017 November 19, 2017 November 12, 2017 November 19, 2017 November 19, 2017 December 17, 2017 November 26, 2017 December 17, 2017 December 3, 2017 December 17, 2017 December 10, 2017 December 17, 2017 December 17, 2017 December 31, 2017 December 24, 2017 December 31, 2017

To enter, watch one or more episodes of “FOX 9 Vikings Gameday Live” at 10:00 a.m. Sunday on KMSP FOX 9 on one or more giveaway dates. Watch for the “code word” during each show. One code word will air during each show, and will change for each day. Each code word is valid for entry until 11:59 p.m., local time, each day of the giveaway. There are 2 ways to enter: (i) Send a text message to 25899 with that days’ code word in the body of the message. All text message entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the giveaway using the text messaging method. Entrants entering by text will be charged standard text messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plan. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time in which Sponsor’s determination does not comply with these rules. Text HELP for information, STOP to quit. Entrants will receive one text message in response to their entry. For technical questions call 1-877-571-0774; for all other customer service issues email fox9.promotions@foxtv.com. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas; participating wireless carriers: Sprint, Nextel, Boost, Verizon, AT&T, US Cellular, and T-Mobile only; ii) Entrants may enter at www.Fox9.com/contests or at www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp by accessing the online FOX 9’s Vikings Gameday Live Ticket Giveaway entry form and following all instructions to complete the online entry form (including providing that days’ code word). If, for any reason, the code word is not telecast on one or more days during the giveaway dates, then Sponsor may either: i) cancel the giveaway for the day or days in question, or ii) publish the code word on Sponsor’s website and revise the entry deadline for the day or days in question if necessary.

Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KMSP’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One weekly winner will be selected by random drawing from each Giveaway Date’s valid entries on or about the weekday following each Giveaway Date, for a total of 15 winners. In addition, 4 monthly winners will be selected by random drawing from among all valid entries received at the time of the drawing on the following dates: October 2, 2017, November 1, 2017, December 1, 2017 and January 2, 2018.

The Prize

7. Each weekly winner will receive a pair of tickets to the Minnesota Vikings regular season home game at US Bank Stadium for the home game indicated in paragraph 3. The approximate retail value of each prize is $120.00. Each monthly winner will receive Minnesota Vikings merchandise. The approximate retail value of each prize is $500. The prizes are provided by the Minnesota Vikings.

8. The winners will be notified by phone or email on or about the next business day following each drawing. The winners must respond to prize notification within 2 business days, and the winners will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If the winners cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 60-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

These giveaway rules are available at www.fox9.com, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KMSP-TV, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, through January 23, 2018.

15. For a list of the prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope after January 1, 2018, to: KMSP-TV, Attn: Fox 9’s Vikings Gameday Live Giveaway, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox9.com.