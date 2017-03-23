Related Stories The Jason Show Ticket Sign Up Audience Guidelines

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS TICKET GIVEAWAY RULES

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Minnesota or Wisconsin residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox/UTV Holdings, Inc, owner of television stations KMSP and WFTC, and the Harlem Globetrotters (collectively, “Sponsor”), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address. The giveaway begins when announced on March 31, 2017, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., local time, on April 4, 2017.

4. Entrants may enter online at www.fox9.com/contests by accessing the online Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Giveaway entry form and following all instructions to complete the online entry form.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KMSP’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. Five winners will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about April 5, 2017.

The Prize

7. Each winner will receive a 4 pack of tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters at the Target Center on April 15, 2017. The approximate retail value of each prize is $105. The prize is provided by the Harlem Globetrotters.

8. The winners will be notified by phone or email on or about the next business day following the drawing. The winners must respond to prize notification within 2 days, and the winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, no prize will be awarded.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prize set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 60-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox9.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KMSP-TV, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, through May 4, 2017.

15. For a list of the prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope after April 6, 2017, to: KMSP-TV, Attn: Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Giveaway, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at http://www.fox9.com.​