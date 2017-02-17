TMZ Trip Giveaway Rules

Related Stories The Jason Show Ticket Sign Up Audience Guidelines

TMZ ‘WATCH N WIN’ TRIP GIVEAWAY

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Minnesota or Wisconsin residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of FOX/UTV Holdings, Inc, owner of television station WFTC, and Warner Bros (collectively, “Sponsor”), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per phone number per code word. One giveaway will be held each weekday, beginning on Monday, February 20, 2017, and continuing through Friday, March 3, 2017. Each daily giveaway begins when announced and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., local time, each day during the contest period.

4. To enter, watch one or more episodes of “TMZ” on WFTC My 29 at 7:30 p.m. during the giveaway period and look for the “code word” displayed during each episode. One code word will air during each episode, and will change for each episode. Each code word is valid for entry until 11:59 p.m., local time, each day of the giveaway. Then, send a text message to 25899 with the code word in the body of the message. All text message entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the giveaway using the text messaging method. Entrants entering by text will be charged standard text messaging and data rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions of their wireless calling plan. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsor’s determination does not comply with these rules. Text HELP for information. Privacy policy at: http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy. Entrants will receive 1 text message in response to their entry. For technical questions call 1-877-571-0774; for all other customer service issues email Courtney.Giese@foxtv.com. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas; participating wireless carriers: Sprint, Nextel, Boost, Verizon, AT&T, US Cellular, and T-Mobile only. If, for any reason, the code word is not telecast on one or more days during the giveaway period, then Sponsor may either: i) cancel the giveaway for the day or days in question, or ii) publish the code word on Sponsor’s website and revise the entry deadline for the day or days in question if necessary.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winners or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of MY 29 WFTC’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. 10 finalists will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries having the correct code word on or about Monday, March 6, 2017. One Grand Prize winner will be selected from the 10 finalists by random drawing on or about Monday, March 6, 2017.

The Prize(s)

7. a) The Grand Prize winner will receive a prize package that includes a trip for 2 to Hollywood, CA. Travel dates subject to availability and travel must be completed by August 13, 2017. Blackout dates and other restrictions may apply. The approximate retail value of the prize package is $1,800. All persons traveling on the trip must be 18 years of age or over, unless travelers under 18 are accompanied by at least one adult who is the parent or legal guardian of each minor. Trip includes round-trip coach airline tickets to and from airports selected by Sponsor, one room, double-occupancy hotel accommodations for 2 people for 2 nights at a hotel selected by Sponsor and a TMZ bus tour for 2. The winner is responsible for all travel-related expenses not expressly stated in the prize description, including, without limitation, meals, beverages, gratuities, ground transportation, taxes and surcharges. The winner may be required to submit a credit card to the hotel at the time of check-in to cover incidentals. Prize provided by WFTC and TMZ.

b. The 9 remaining finalists will receive a TMZ merchandise prize package. The approximate retail value of the merchandise prize pack is $100. The prize package is provided by TMZ.

8. The winners will be notified by phone on or about Monday, March 6, 2017. The winners must respond to prize notification within 5 days, and the winners and Grand Prize winner’s travel companion will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing from the previously chosen 9 finalists if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 60-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox9.com, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KMSP/WFTC 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 through April, 3, 2017.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: KMSP/WFTC, Attn. TMZ Trip Giveaway, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy.​