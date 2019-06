- Two people were killed and a third has been hospitalized after a North Memorial Health helicopter crashed at the Brainerd, Minnesota airport, a North Memorial spokesperson confirmed.

North Memorial says the pilot and nurse both died on scene. A third crew member has been transported to a local hospital. Their injuires are unknown at this time.

Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox 9 for more information.