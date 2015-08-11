M.A. Rosko

MA likes to say she moved here for the job, but she stays here for the craft beers and the music scene. She has a pretty fun job though; you see her weekdays on the FOX 9 Morning News doing some of the best feature reporting around. On any given day, you might see her on a horse, cavorting with clowns or getting serious up the lively arts and entertainment scene here. Speaking of horses, here’s one we didn’t even know: MA’s horse bit off part of one of her fingers when she was in the 7th grade!

9 Questions for MA:

What’s your favorite movie?

“The Devil’s Rain” starring Ernest Borgnine and John Travolta

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Cupcakes from “A Baker’s Wife”.

What was your first job?

A chambermaid at a hotel in New Jersey; I still can make a bed like no one’s business.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Fall

Favorite story:

I got to meet and interview Bill Monroe, the patron saint of bluegrass music, shortly before he passed.

Who is your personal hero?

Gloria Steinem

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

Are you kidding? I sing ON THE AIR!

Current pet(s):

We have two Doxies, Franz and Enzo, who we got through Midwest Dachshund Rescue, plus one long-suffering Lab named Samantha.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

An equestrian in the Olympics