Iris Perez

Iris works tirelessly to connect with communities that need a voice, and you can see the results of her hard work nightly on FOX 9 News. Iris has made Minnesota her home for several years now. When Iris is not chasing the news on FOX 9, she enjoys Bikram Yoga, Latin dance, cooking Puerto Rican cuisine, teaching English as a second language, classic acoustic guitar, reading, and FaceTiming with her beautiful niece.

9 (ok, 8) Questions for Iris:

What’s your favorite movie?

Forrest Gump

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Welch’s Fruit Snacks.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Fall

Hardest story you’ve covered

The disappearance and subsequent murder of little Barway Collins,

Who is your personal hero?

My mom.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

I sing in the car for sure, and sometimes to my photojournalists’ dismay as I sing ahead of narrating stories to warm up my voice.

Favorite Vacation:

Puerto Rico.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A broadcast journalist.