Rob tells a story like few others in our business; in fact, a lot of us here at FOX 9 think he should write a book someday. Rob reports weekdays for FOX 9 News; and he’s never seen a State Fair or Minnesota Wild story that he didn’t like. Rob grew up in four different towns in Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota so his roots run deep. And he must like flying; he once circumnavigated the globe….he left New York and kept flying east until they he hit Hawaii. We imagine there was a stop or two. Oh, and that meant he crossed the International Date Line and had two Tuesday’s. At least it wasn’t two Monday’s.

9 Questions for Rob:

What’s your favorite movie?

It’s a tie between the original “Star Wars” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark”.

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Nachos.

What was your first job?

Delivering the “Waterloo Courier” after school in Decorah, Iowa.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Summer, it’s nowhere near long enough to get tired of.

A professional mentor?

Reporter Steve Hartman of CBS.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

Not that I’ll ever admit to.

Current pet and name

Mikko, a 5 year old Havanese-Poodle mix. (Bonus points: who is Mikko named after?)

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

An astronaut; no, a fireman; no, a farmer. Wait, back to astronaut.

Best Vacation Ever:

Camping in the Himalayas, with Mount Everest in the view. Granted, 150 miles away, but….