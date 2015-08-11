Bill Keller

Bill is hard at work while most of us are fast asleep; he’s one of our in the field reporters for the FOX 9 Morning News. Every morning, Bill and his trusty photographer Steve Peinovich hit the highways and byways of the Twin Cities to tell you what’s happened overnight and what’s up for the day. In his time away from work, you won’t find Bill indoors very often. Winter or summer, he’s outside on his motorcycle, snowmobile or his watercraft du jour. He’s an avid DIY guy too, so if you need some home improvement advice, hit him up on Facebook.

9 Questions for Bill

What’s your favorite movie?

I rarely see movies more than once... but if there is one film that i can watch over and over again it's Caddy Shack. It's also the first movie from which I found myself recited lines.

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

I do love me some Twizzlers, Oreos and McDonalds Fries (but not at the same time). Beer stroganoff is my go to "comfort" food.

What was your first job?

Technically it was Billy's Lawn Service. I mowed about a half dozen lawns a week starting in sixth grade. But my first "real" job was working at a camera store. I was a regular customer and begged them to hire me because of my love of photography.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Call me crazy but I love winter. I love Snowmobiling, snow shoeing and even took a crack recently at dog sledding. My next adventure will be warm tent winter camping.

Who is your personal hero?

Without a doubt my grandfather is still my idol. A machinest by trade, he was self-educated, a skilled carpenter, artist and all around rennaisance man. I even have a collection of his tools and personal things in a display case.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

Yes I love to sing in the car but I need to turn the up the volume to drown out my voice. It's said by those who are NOT tone deaf that I sing in the "Key of Bill"

First pet and name OR Current pet and name

Buddy, my first and only dog, turned 13 this year. He's a 25 pound purebred mutt.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

I always dreamed of being carpenter or a Rock and Roll DJ. By middle school I wanted to be a photographer and even built a home dark room.