Maury Glover

We call him “One on One Glover”; because when we want a personal story told, Maury is our guy. After all, who could say no to that smile? His passion is meeting people from all walks of life and telling their personal stories; you see those weeknights on FOX 9 News. Maury is a Minnesotan through and through; born and raised, went to school here…and lives in Minneapolis to this day.

What’s your favorite movie?

That’s tough to say! Aliens, Silence of the Lambs, Shawshank Redemption are a few.



What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Funyons (Editor’s note: they still make those?) Hostess Orange cupcakes are a close second.

What was your first job?

Arby’s City Center

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Fall, for sure.

Hardest story you’ve covered

The Wetterling Abduction. I was in college living in St. Joseph at the time. I’ve interviewed Jerry & Patty several times over the years; I want them to find answers.

The 35W bridge collapse in Minneapolis was also an awful day.

Who is your personal hero?

No question, my dad, Gleason Glover, who was the Executive Director of the Minneapolis Urban League for 25 years. It was his calling to make the community a better place for people of color. He died 21 years ago. Still miss him every day.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

In the shower, the car, my basement while doing chores, at open mic nights, basically anywhere they’ll let me.

Current pet?

That would be, Lucy, our second beagle but first in my heart.

Best vacation of all time?

Remember a month long road trip when I was about 14. Family drove from Mn to suburban Washington DC, then to grandparents in Newport News, Va, then Hilton Head, SC, and back. Just remember a lot of Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan in the car.