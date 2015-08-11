News runs in Paul Blume’s blood; his parents owned a community newspaper in his hometown of Lexington, MA. Paul got his start working for Mom and Dad reporting on high school sports. Here at FOX 9, Paul does a great job covering big stories for all our evening newscasts…but his love of sports means we can count on him to pinch-hit in that Department too. And we can count on him to brighten the day around the newsroom when he brings his adorable daughter Bea in to visit; go to his Facebook page for pictures. “Baby B”, as we call her, is just a toddler now…but maybe we’ll see the next generation of Blume’s on FOX 9 in a few decades or so!

9 Questions for Paul:

What’s your favorite movie?

Shawshank Redemption, The Social Network, Field of Dreams

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Dairy Queen Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard

What was your first job?

Summer Camp Counselor; I taught waterskiing at Camp Nashoba in Littleton, Mass.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Fall

Hardest story you’ve covered OR favorite story?

In 2004, I reported on the Iraq war as an embedded journalist with a Wisconsin National Guard unit deployed in Tikrit.

Who is your personal hero?

Jackie Robinson ; for breaking baseball’s color barrier.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

Only singing I do is to my 2-year-old daughter to help get her to sleep. And it’s not pretty.

Best vacation of all time?

It has to be the 2-week tour of Australia where I met my wife.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A TV News Reporter…no joke!