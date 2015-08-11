No matter what the season, it’s hard to keep Leah indoors. She loves Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes, is an avid hiker, bicyclist and gardener (that last one we didn’t know.) During her work week, you see Leah wearing a couple of different hats here at FOX 9; she reports on the evening news but also anchors the FOX 9 Morning News on weekend’s with her work buddy Cody Matz. Leah is one of several Michigan State fans in our newsroom, but the Gopher and Badger fans around here say they like her a lot anyway.

9 Questions for Leah:

What’s your favorite movie?

“Broadcast News” with Holly Hunter, William Hurt and Albert Brooks.

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Brownies!

What was your first job?

First full time job was a TV reporter in Michigan.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Summer

Hardest story you’ve covered OR favorite story:

The Virginia Tech Massacre

Personal Hero:

Grandma Beno!

First Pet:

A collie named Laddie

Best vacation of all time?

Thailand.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

An interior designer