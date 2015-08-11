Karen Scullin

Karen wears a couple of hats here at FOX 9. During the week, she reports mostly in the early evening show. On Friday and Saturday’s, she anchors the evening news with her work buddy Tim Blotz. Try as she might, Karen can’t resist a story with some mystery behind it…which is why another of her favorite stories involved a morgue, a forensics expert and a laser. In her off time, Karen, her hubby and two sons love to take road trips. Karen says her husband has to stop at roadside dive restaurants whenever she will let him. The biggest road trip lesson of late: make sure to take a vehicle with THREE back seats…to keep her two boys a little separated.

9 Questions for Karen:

What’s your favorite movie?

“Good Will Hunting”

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Nachos (Editor’s note: apparently a lot of people around here are nacho nuts).

What was your first job?

Six Flags Gamer – Whack a Mole and Skeeball

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Summer (Editor’s note: she added about 24 exclamation points when she wrote that).

Hardest story you’ve covered OR favorite story:

The hardest story I’ve covered was the kidnapping and eventual return of Elizabeth Smart. But my favorite would have to be covering the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Who is your personal hero?

My parents

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

Whenever I can, wherever I can…including the studio.

Current pets:

My first dog ever is 1 and his name is Boomer. We also have four fish and my son is working on adding in some sort of reptile. NOT HAPPENING!

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A singing superstar!