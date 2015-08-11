“Can I get you a Coke”? Tim is the healthiest guy we know that still guzzles real Coca-Cola. He wears a couple of hats here at FOX 9. He’s fascinated by politics, and has been on the State Capitol beat for several years now. Tim also anchors FOX 9’s evening newscasts on Friday and Saturday with his on and off air buddy Karen Scullin. Tim is too modest to say this, so we will: he’s a true gentleman.

9 Questions with Tim:

What’s your favorite movie?

Believe it or not, The Wizard of OZ… and any movie with Bill Murray

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

I could live the rest of my life off of popcorn and Coca-Cola

What was your first job?

Working for a property owner doing apartment maintenance

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Summer—all three weeks of it

Hardest story you’ve covered OR favorite story:

Any story that I could find an excuse to interview former President Johnson Press Secretary George Reedy

Who is your personal hero?

Teachers. Especially my high school journalism teacher Eileen Kohnke, along with UW-Stevens Point professors Dr. Jim Haney and Dr. Ed Miller, and my grad school Jedi-master, Dr. John Eighmey at the University of Minnesota.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

Gave up signing to play trumpet—still do

Best vacation of all time?

Any vacation where I can get to the mountains

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

The next Apollo astronaut