Amy Hockert

Amy is a Minnesotan through-and-through; she grew up in Western Minnesota and is very loyal to all our hometown teams…especially the Vikings. (Just another reason we like her so much). Amy uses her history and contacts in the Twin Cities to bring us in-depth, personal, long form stories for FOX 9 News at 9p. You also see her on the anchor desk quite a bit with Jeff, Kelcey, Randy and Ian. On her off time, Amy loves traveling with her hubby and two kids…she cooks a lot as well and binge watches more “Top Chef” than she cares to admit!

9 Questions for Amy:

What’s your favorite movie?

Toss-up between ‘Pride and Prejudice’ and ‘Better Off Dead'

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

S'mores

What was your first job?

Nurse’s Assistant in a nursing home

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Vikings football

Hardest story you’ve covered OR favorite story:

A woman named Marian Blackmore was diagnosed with terminal cancer and wanted to show others how to live with dignity, even in the face of death. Our crew documented her final weeks of life. We followed her through her hospice experience and we were there as her family laid her to rest. It was a profound, humbling experience.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

I only sing in church – less judgment.

First pet and name OR Current pet and name

First pet was Sparky the springer spaniel. Sadly my brother was "allergic" to him so we "gave him away to a lovely farm family."

Best vacation of all time?

Seeing Italy by car with my kids, my husband and our parents.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

Cruise Director Julie McCoy