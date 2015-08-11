Tom is a few parts Sherlock Holmes and a few parts storyteller; there’s nothing more he loves than the thrill of the chase. Tom’s been a fixture in the Twin Cities news scene for over two decades now; he’s broken countless stories and been on the scene of more breaking news stories than we can count. His reports have led to new laws, a politician's resignation. Tom has covered high profile crime cases like the trial of Jeffrey Dahmer, the murder of Anne Dunlap, and the hunt for Andrew Cunanan.

In our commitment to bringing impactful, detailed, unique investigations…Tom is concentrating more than ever on his role in the FOX 9 Investigators team. In what free time he has, he loves to play tennis…and no talking is allowed during Wimbledon.

9 Questions for Tom:

What’s your favorite movie?

Ridley Scott’s “Alien”

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

A burrito; I eat any and all kinds.

What was your first job?

Reporter for the Daily Star Progress in LaHabra, California

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Summer

Hardest stories you’ve covered:

Massacre at Virginia Tech, Wellstone Plane Crash, 35W Bridge Collapse, Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

All of the above. And many other places as well.

Pets?

Our cats, Jimi (deceased) & Joni. They are named after Jimmy Hendrix and Joni Mitchell.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A television journalist

Favorite sport: Tennis

Tom Lyden has covered, and uncovered, some of the biggest stories in the Twin Cities in the last 14 years. His reports have led to new laws, a felon's conviction, a politician's resignation, and a governor's open hostility.

He's covered high profile crime cases like the trial of Jeffrey Dahmer, the murder of Anne Dunlap, and the hunt for Andrew Cunanan.

Tom has won regional Emmy Awards, and awards for his investigative reporting from the Associated Press and the Minnesota Broadcasters Association.

Tom graduated from Lewis and Clark College (B.A. International Affairs) in Portland, OR., and has a masters degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He started his journalism career in newspapers at the Daily Star Progress in La Habra, CA.

Tom is an obsessive tennis fan and a moderately good player (3.8 USTA rating). He lives in Minneapolis with his partner, Fred.