Jeff Baillon

Jeff has been at the forefront of Twin Cities investigative journalism for decades. He specializes in digging deep, championing the little guy and getting answers from those who don’t always want to spill the beans. He’s a born-and-raised Minnesota guy. Jeff married his college sweetheart and has two wonderful daughters…one of which might be following in dad’s footsteps. Jeff has another passion for aviation stories. We were frankly surprised he didn’t list “airline pilot” or something like that when we asked what he wanted to be when he was little. Then again, the golfing thing sounds more fun.

9 Questions for Jeff:

What’s your favorite movie?

“All The President’s Men”

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies; they have all the goodness of whole grains, right?

What was your first job?

I was a caddy at the Somerset Golf Course in Mendota Heights; started in the 4th grade and did it every summer until I was old enough to drive.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

I like them all, that’s why I’ve lived here my whole life. But I wouldn’t mind if winter were a few months shorter…

Who is your personal hero?

My parents; they taught me to work hard, always do your best, give back and treat people with respect.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

Both; but more often in the car

Current pet and name

I am a dog lover. Collies in particular; Max is my current fur baby.

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A professional golfer. You get to travel, meet interesting people, play outdoors and make lots of money if you’re good.

Best vacation of all time?

Any time I can get away with my best friend (wife) and our two wonderful daughters.