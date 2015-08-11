If you hear just a little bit of a southern drawl during a FOX 9 weathercast, Steve Frazier is on the air. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee and although he’s made Minnesota his home for quite a while now, that drawl comes out now and again. Steve does the weekend weather here on FOX 9 and very much enjoys working with his on air weekend buddies Tim and Karen. Steve has become an avid weather blogger on FOX9.com recently; go check his stories via our app, you’ll learn some pretty crazy weather facts to impress your friends.

9 Questions for Steve:

What’s your favorite movie?

“The Wizard of Oz”

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Real Italian pizza from a brick oven

What was your first job?

Tour guide at Graceland

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Fall

Hardest story you’ve covered

A record cold snap in Fairbanks, Alaska; one night it was -89, and that was WITHOUT windchill.

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

All of the above

First pet

A cat named Wrangler

When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be:

A TV news anchor

Best Vacation:

Was, and continues to be, visiting a farm outside of Rome. I go every year