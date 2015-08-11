Meteorologist Cody Matz is a man of many interests. Don’t get us wrong, he takes weather VERY seriously….and is always ahead of the storm. But he’s a big fan of the Vikings, Twins and especially the Wild. Check his Facebook and you’ll see him at a game whenever he can fit one it to his busy schedule. Fun Fact: we know Weather guys love numbers, but here’s one for Cody you may never have expected: he once ate 23 hard shell tacos in one sitting.

9 Questions for Cody:

What’s your favorite movie?



I have to name one?? Here’s a few… Ghostbusters, Star Trek, Back to the Future Trilogy, How to Train your Dragon, Jurassic Park, Aladdin, The Lion King, Lethal Weapon, Commando, Space Jam, Avengers, Man of Steel, Die Hard, Inception, Saving Private Ryan, Pirates of the Caribbean, I could go on but I’ll stop there…

What’s your favorite junk/cheat food?

Chocolate of all kinds

What was your first job?

In television, it was the NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. First job ever was technically babysitting when I was 12, but Eddie Bauer was my first real job at 16.

What’s your favorite Minnesota season?

Snow season…. but if we are talking actual seasons it’s fall.

Hardest story you’ve covered OR favorite story:

Minnesota Wild playoffs the past several years… SO much fun.

Who is your personal hero?

Kirby Puckett

Do you sing in the shower, in the car, or none of the above?

In the car

First pet and name OR Current pet and name

First pet was a cat named Chocolate Bar

Best vacation of all time?

It’s a tie…. London, Cancun, and Kauai Hawaii